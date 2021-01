On 26 January 2021 the Cambodia’s National Institute of Statistics published the new ‘General Population Census of Cambodia 2019’ report.

The census help paint a picture of Cambodia and how we live. It provides information that government needs to develop policies, plan and run public services, and allocate funding.

Sweden, together with the EU, support the strengthening of the statistical system in Cambodia through the Partnership for Accountability and Transparency, PAT, Programme, since 2016.