Sweden, the EU and Cambodia’s National Institute of Statistics workshop was a success



National Institute of Planning in Cambodia recently organized a workshop on the use of the reporting program, CamStat, with participation by Mr. Kjell Tambour, Team Leader/Project Manager at Statistics Sweden. The workshop aimed to boost more understanding of the use of CamStat, National Development Industry and a presentation of the importance of online stats from Sweden (Video Conference from Sweden) to national and under-national workshop.

Sweden is supporting the Partnership for Accountability and Transparency Programme, PAT, jointly financed with the European Commission, EU, which is designed to complement the EU Sector Budget Support. PAT aims to strengthen the enabling environment for the implementation of the PFM reform focusing on good governance with improved accountability and transparency in the use of public funds.

One of the partners under the PAT is the National Institute for Statistics, NIS, that is supported by the Swedish Statistics Agency, SCB, with the overall objective to support the statistical system in Cambodia, so that reliable and transparent statistical information is available for use in decision-making and for accountability. Furthermore, that the statistical system is working according to sound statistical methods and practices, in line with international standards, and that quality statistical data is available for key users.

