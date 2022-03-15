Xpeng’s P5 electric car now available in Denmark

Last week, the Chinese EV maker Xpeng launched its website in Denmark which makes it possible for Danish customers to reserve the Xpeng P5 online, and in April, the company will open a store in Copenhagen.

Chinese Xpeng has for a long time wanted to get involved in the sale of electric cars in Denmark but although customers can now pre-book, the first Xpeng P5 will only arrive in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The cars can be ordered and reserved online now and in April Xpeng will open a store in Axel Towers in the middle of Copenhagen, where you can both see the car and go for a test drive.

As a completely new and unknown brand in Denmark, Xpeng presents itself with a spacious sedan that is larger than cars such as the Tesla Model 3 and BMW i4. The P5 is 481 cm long and drives with front-wheel drives – like the cheapest versions of the Polestar 2.

The electric motor has an output of 208 hp, and the battery pack has a capacity of 66 kWh. It provides an official range of 465 kilometers.

Source: Bilbasen