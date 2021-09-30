Get updated on the situation in China with SwedCham and PSU China

SwedCham China invites its members for China News Flash on 8 October.
Swedcham’s China News Flash is a collaboration between the Swedish Chamber of Commerce in China and the security consultancy PSU China to offer SwedCham members a regular, valuable, and time-efficient update on the situation in China.
The webinar will be short and time-efficient, focusing on the following areas:
· Current situation covid-19, China
· Border entry and quarantine,
· Travels within China, a provincial update on restrictions
· Analysis of the week, key recommendations
· Special guest. Weekly guest focusing on finance, politics, logistics, and commerce.
Special Guest of the month: Francine Hadjisotiriou, European Union Chamber of Commerce in China – General Manager South China Chapter.
