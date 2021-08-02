Sign up for SwedCham China’s upcoming event ‘A Bold move: IPO in China’

If you want to know more about innovation in economics and going public with a Chinese subsidiary, then sign up for SwedCham China’s upcoming event titled ‘A BOLD MOVE: IPO IN CHINA’ on 17 August in Shanghai.

The Mainland China stock market has developed into the world’s second-largest and has an aggregate market capitalization of over 11 trillion USD.

Even though this huge capital market offers vast opportunities for foreign companies to raise capital and attract Chinese investment, the current regulations do not allow foreign incorporated companies to list on Mainland China’s stock exchanges. But, did you know that foreign companies are allowed to conduct an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of a subsidiary in Mainland China?

So how do you – and why would you – let your subsidiary go public and raise capital in Mainland China? To answer this, SwedCham China is thrilled to invite financial advisory firm Nordic Match and international law firm, Ashurst, to discuss with you this emerging area of financial innovation along with processes, requirements, actual case studies, and potential strategies.

Sean Ni, Senior Associate at Nordic Match, and Daniel Öhvall, Counsel at Ashurst, will present. During the event, you will get an exclusive preview of Nordic Match’s and Ashurst’s joint white paper on this topic, and get a chance to discuss directly with the experts on the spot.

The event will touch on the following topics:

What are the different benefits of accessing PRC capital markets?

What are the business, operational and organizational aspects needed to consider before conducting an IPO in China?

What are the regulatory requirements for an IPO of a Foreign-invested enterprise(FIE)?

What are the different methods for going public in China?

Who should attend this event?

CEO’s, CFO’s, General Managers, Senior Management, Decision-makers

Controllers, Financial Managers, other roles in the financing, acquisitions, M&A, consulting, etc

Other guests with interest in capital markets or considering an IPO in China

