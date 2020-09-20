Grundfos Foundation donates funds to Aksi Cepat Tanggap to keep Indonesian health workers safe

With the COVID-19 cases increasing the world over as well as in Indonesia, the concern for the safety of the health workers has come to the forefront. The availability of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is one of the most important elements to support those at the frontliners in combating against this pandemic.

The Grundfos Foundation, through its community engagement grant is donating funds to a prominent local humanitarian NGO, Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT) to provide PPE kits to two COVID-19 Referral Hospitals in Jakarta.

The donation went towards procuring high-quality hazmat suits, face shields and surgical standard disposable masks. These PPE kits are being distributed to two referral hospitals – the Persahabatan Hospital and Tarakan Hospital in East and Central Jakarta respectively.

Kim Nøhr Skibsted, Executive Director, Grundfos Foundation said “As the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic is causing a humanitarian crisis globally, we are indebted to frontline workers who have been confronting the situation to protect the society at large. The Foundation will be working with the Grundfos Indonesia team and ACT to execute the distribution of these PPE kits in Jakarta.”

A few representatives from the Indonesian Ministry of Health, Grundfos Indonesia and ACT were involved in the distribution of these PPE kits, all while ensuring social distancing guidelines.

Radinal Rachman Latuconsina, General Manager, Grundfos Indonesia said “We understand that health workers are the ones putting their lives on the line every day to care for the patients and we want to help keep them safe. At Grundfos Indonesia, we understand the key role collaboration can play during these unprecedented times. This grant from the Grundfos Foundation, the partnership with ACT, the involvement from the officials from our Ministry of Health and our employees will go a long way in keeping our frontline health workers safe,”

Ibnu Hajar, President, Aksi Cepat Tanggap said “Adequate medical equipment is required to protect health workers who are the most exposed to the risk of COVID-19. A qualified PPE can help avoid human-to-human transmission and reduce secondary infections due to close contacts with health workers and thereby help prevent further spread. We are therefore grateful that the Grundfos Foundation has donated these PPE kits.”

About Grundfos Foundation

The Grundfos Foundation (Poul Due Jensen Foundation) is a Danish commercial foundation. Grundfos’ founder, Poul Due Jensen, created the Foundation on 19 May 1975. The main purpose of the Foundation is to ensure and support healthy economic growth and development of the Grundfos Group, but the Foundation also supports philanthropic activities within three main areas: safe Water for the world’s poorest, technical and scientific Research, and labor market Inclusion. Within Water, the Foundation keeps a reserve at hand for urgent disaster response. To learn more, visit pdjf.dk/en.

About Grundfos Indonesia

Grundfos is a global leader in advanced pump solutions and trendsetter in water technologies. Grundfos Indonesia was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Jakarta with offices, assembly and testing facilities occupying 5000 m2. Booster pumps and control panels are assembled here, and the testing facilities ensures that each and every product performs according to the required specification. Grundfos Indonesia has a branch office in Surabaya and is also supported by 54 Authorized Dealers across Indonesia to serve the customers with quality and in a timely manner. For more information about Grundfos Indonesia visit.