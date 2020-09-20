Norwegian Powerzeek opens office in Singapore



The Nordic Innovation House Singapore introduced their member who just recently established their office in Singapore, on 18 September 2020. Powerzeek is a platform company providing an independent online marketplace for cleaner maritime fuels.

Through the Powerzeek Energy Platform, shipping companies can source cleaner fuel with the required quality and at the best price. Likewise, oil and gas companies will be able to sell fuel to the maritime sector, and if required also get credit insurance on trade deals.

Powerzeek launched its energy platform in 2020 and has already gathered a large base of suppliers and buyers. The company has so far delivered the equivalent of more than 350 TEU containers of LNG as a cleaner fuel and saved several million tons of CO2 through its services. The company’s vision is to enable ships to power up with cleaner fuels no matter where in the world the ships may be located. Powerzeek is globally active, having its head office in Norway and with branch offices in USA, Hungary, India, and Singapore.

