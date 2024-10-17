Up to 200 European billionaires plan to visit Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh Province, northern Vietnam, in January 2025. They will arrive aboard superyachts to attend the Art For Climate Festival, scheduled from January 13 to 19. This visit highlights the growing interest in Ha Long Bay tourism.

The festival expects to draw over 80,000 participants and will take place at the UNESCO-listed world heritage site, known for its extraordinary natural beauty and rich ecosystems. Organizers chose this location to raise awareness about environmental protection and the challenges facing the bay’s ecosystem due to climate change and human activities.

During a ceremony on September 16 in Hanoi, French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet emphasized the festival’s goal of promoting heritage conservation and environmental responsibility.

Ha Long Bay has gained a reputation as a favored destination for international tourists, offering breathtaking cruising experiences. In the first nine months of 2024, Ha Long city welcomed 9.2 million visitors, including 2.13 million international arrivals—a 2.3-fold increase compared to last year. The city recorded approximately VND 20.3 trillion (USD 813.9 million) in tourism revenue.

Ha Long currently accommodates 4,000 to 6,000 tourists daily, with 90 percent being international visitors. Most tourism activities returned to normal operations following disruptions from Super Typhoon Yagi in early September.

Although summer remains the peak tourist season, Ha Long actively works to attract visitors during the winter months. This effort includes enhancing tourism and transportation infrastructure, especially for cruise passengers arriving at the Ha Long International Cruise Port. The management authority also explores untouched islands and pristine beaches to create unique, high-end tourism products for luxury travelers.

