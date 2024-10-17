Danish consumers: Temu shopping platform sparks price disparities

The Chinese shopping platform Temu continues to attract Danish consumers with its low prices. However, many shoppers are left questioning why they pay significantly more for similar items on European websites.

Anna Kirkelund, a 40-year-old regular shopper on Temu, recently bought a gold-plated ring with green crystals. It closely resembles a more expensive ring from Zalando, which cost her 373 kroner. In contrast, the identical-looking ring from Temu was only 11 kroner. “I thought it might be a cheap imitation, but the differences are minimal,” she said to TV2.

While Anna Kirkelund enjoys the savings on everyday items like dog collars and razors, she remains cautious about buying cosmetics from Temu. She worries about potential harmful chemicals and their effects on her health.

Experts echo these concerns. Christel Søgaard Kirkeby from the Danish Consumer Council highlights stricter safety standards for European retailers. She notes that foreign companies often do not face the same regulations. This, in turn, raises issues for Danish consumers, especially since tests have shown that some imported goods fail EU safety requirements.

Danish industry representatives, including Betina Schiønning from Dansk Erhverv, criticize Temu’s low prices. They argue that Danish retailers incur costs for customs, VAT, and quality control, making it tough to compete with Temu’s prices.

Temu asserts that it requires sellers to comply with legal standards and emphasizes consumer safety through quality checks. As Danish shoppers weigh the balance between price and quality, the discussion about Temu highlights important questions in the retail landscape.

Temu shopping platform