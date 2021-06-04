Community news / Denmark / Finland / Iceland / Norway / Singapore / Sweden

IHiS Singapore invites to health care innovation conference on 9 June

- by Zazithorn Ruengchinda - Leave a Comment
Photo: Gov Insider Singapore.

How did Singapore National Healthtech agency, Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS) set up a new service in an all-in-one citizen health app and make vaccination updates easy?
Want to find out more about IHiS? Join Mr Chua Chee Yong, Director of IHiS in a virtual conference on 9 June at 4pm – 5pm (Singapore time / UTC+8) to learn more about:

• Singapore Healthcare landscape
• IHiS strategic Health IT Masterplan (HITMAP)
• How we can transform healthcare through smart technology
• Examples of IHiS projects addressing the pandemic
• Future plans of IHiS towards the healthcare sector in Singapore

This webinar is part of NIH-SG Nordic Health Virtual Market Entry Programme 2021. For registration, please click here.  Registration opens until 18 June 2021 ( For Nordic companies only)
Find out more on how Singapore makes vaccination updates easy at GovInsider

