Wärtsilä finalizes commissioning of its first two Energy Storage projects in the Philippines

Press release: The Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has signed multiple energy storage contracts with SMC Global Power Holdings Inc. through its subsidiary, Universal Power Solutions Inc., in the Philippines during 2019-2020. The first two projects, Integrated Renewable Power Hub-Toledo and BCCPP, Limay, Bataan, have achieved final commissioning in May. The projects have a capacity of 20 MW / 20 MWh and 40 MW / 40MWh respectively and are part of the earlier announced energy storage orders.

These are the first energy storage systems supplied by Wärtsilä to the Philippines. The projects are delivered on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis, and include Wärtsilä’s propriety software and hardware solutions. The systems comprise the company’s GridSolv Max system, a standardized energy storage solution that provides flexible and modular storage for the core hardware assets of the systems, including the batteries, a safety, and fire system, and inverters, alongside the advanced GEMS Digital Energy Platform.

“Our partnership with SMC Global Power, a company with technical experience in battery energy storage systems, has enabled us to reach this stage and be ready for operation in record time. This also further demonstrates Wärtsilä’s EPC capabilities in the region, as well as our ability to operate under the challenging restrictions set by the pandemic. These projects showcase our long-term commitment to be present in the Philippines and to continue delivering optimized solutions that support the energy transition in Southeast Asia,” commented Kari Punnonen, Director, Australasia, Wärtsilä Energy.

Wärtsilä is enabling the transition towards a 100% renewable energy future by designing and building flexible systems that integrate renewable energy sources, thermal assets, and energy storage. In 2018, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) committed to meeting 23 percent of its primary energy needs from renewables by 2025. The region aims to leverage its abundant wind and solar resources and reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, especially as grid systems are developing and economies growing. Wärtsilä’s energy storage projects will contribute to the reliability necessary to support Southeast Asia’s transition to carbon-free resources.

Wärtsilä’s GEMS Digital Energy platform dynamically manages the integration of intermittent renewables, thereby enabling the grid to become more responsive and stable. The GEMS grid applications include voltage and frequency regulation, reactive power support, spinning reserve, ramp rate optimization, renewable energy output smoothing, and energy arbitrage.

Reaching this important milestone in the project execution is another endorsement of Wärtsilä’s delivery capabilities. Wärtsilä has a strong presence in Southeast Asia with a total installed capacity of over 9,000 MW, of which 2,000 MW were executed as EPC deliveries, including approximately 300 MW of contracted energy storage systems.