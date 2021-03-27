Medtech innovators invited to Nordic Health Virtual Market Entry Programme

On 17 March 2021 the Nordic Innovation House Singapore announced the latest opportunity in Medtech, as follow:

Are you a Nordic HealthTech or MedTech company looking for new market opportunities in Singapore and South East Asia? This September, Nordic Innovation House Singapore will be organising the ‘Nordic Health Virtual Market Entry Programme 2021’ with its core partners from the Embassy of Finland in Singapore – Suomen suurlähetystö Singaporessa, Business Sweden,Innovation Norway Asia, and Business Iceland.

We are seeking Nordic digital/tech solutions to address healthcare challenges in –

Chronic Disease Prevention & Management: Diabetes, Cancer, Mental Health

Ageing

Prevention & Early Intervention

Rehabilitation

What to expect –

In-depth understanding of the healthcare landscape in Singapore

Tackle real problem statements in the healthcare sector

Showcasing & networking opportunities with participating programme health partners

Potential partnerships & collaborations

Check out what we did in Nordic Health 2020.

Programme info and application details –

Health Programme DECK:

Health Apply FORM:

Submission DEADLINE: 18 June 2021