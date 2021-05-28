Nordic webinar on ‘Opportunities in Southeast Asia’



Norrbottens Handelskammare invites to a webinar: Curious about what business opportunities are available in Southeast Asia?

The invitation says:

“Team Nordic experts will give us an overview of the different business regions and tips to consider when expanding to Southeast Asia. We also hear more about the different markets and sectors that exist, including: Smart City, ICT, Agri-Food Tech, Healthcare and Life science.

Participating makes representatives from Nordic Innovation House, Singapore:

Expert advisors:

Ida Stjernström, Management Consultant, Business Sweden.

Riku Mäkelä, Counsellor Trade and Innovation Affairs Embassy of Finland.

Jaqueline Chen, Community Manager, Nordic Innovation House.”

More information and registration can be found here.