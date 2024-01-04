Business in Asia / Retail & Wholesale / Sweden / Thailand

IKEA furniture-speakers series launches in Thailand

- by Sofie Rønnelund
Bedstand lamp or bluetooth speaker? Well, what about both?

Swedish IKEA has unveiled a blend of furniture and speakers – the SYMFONISK series – to be launched in Thailand on 5 January 2024.

The speakers ultimately look like any other kind of IKEA furniture. But they also play music. One of the new objects will be the modern table lamp to nearly 7000 THB. Through a plug and an app, one can blast one’s favorite song from the lamp.

The multifunctional frame.

Furthermore, there will be a bookshelf speaker for around 5000 THB as well as a frame for art for 5990 THB – and yes, it also plays music!

The furniture mentioned are just a highlight of the series. The whole series will be available in stores and on website from tomorrow.

Source: Lifestyle Asia

