General news / Indonesia / Malaysia

Indonesia and Malaysia freeze trade talks with EU

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

Indonesia and Malaysia will delay trade talks with EU while they seek reasonable treatment for small palm oil producers. This is according to Financial Times on Wednesday.

Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof said that EU’s recently adopted deforestation law is a “punitive and unfair treatment towards us and to smallholders in particular”, the report added.

Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, said the policy favors “large corporations and multinationals” which can afford the level of bureaucracy that the regulation will demand.

Indonesia and Malaysia sent officials to the EU earlier this month, to voice concern over the deforestation law.

Source: dawn.com

Related posts:

Indonesia and Malaysia send envoys to EU over deforestation law Finnish Minister starts visit in Indonesia Finland and Denmark tops list of most sustainable shoppers in EU EU proposes sanctions against Chinese companies

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *