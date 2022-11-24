Asia-Europe Institute hosts international symposium on ASEAN-EU Strategic Partnership

The European Union in Malaysia calls attention to the Asia-Europe Institute’s (AEI) International Symposium: EU-ASEAN AT 45: From Dialogue Partnership to Strategic Partnership held on 7-8 December 2022 at the Pullman Kuala Lumpur Bangsar Hotel.

The AEI states this symposium is important for EU and ASEAN stakeholders to share findings from, and chart the next strategic steps for, the EU-Malaysia- and EU-ASEAN engagement.

EU started negotiations with ASEAN for a region-to-region free trade agreement (FTA) in 2007. After negotiations were suspended in 2009, the EU decided to pursue bilateral trade agreements with the individual ASEAN member states. To date, six members – Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia – have begun talks on bilateral FTAs with the EU.

Negotiations have already been concluded and FTAs entered into force with Singapore and Vietnam while talks are currently on hold with Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand. In the longer term, these bilateral FTAs would allow the establishment of a region-to-region FTA, which remains the EU’s ultimate ambition.

The program includes, among other, an Inaugural Session with opening keynote speakers from, among others, AEI, the EU Ambassador to Malaysia, ASEAN-Malaysia National Secretariat and University Malaya, a “Session 1” presenting an overview of EU-ASEAN Relations with panelists from the EU, ASEAN and Malaysia and a “Session 2” presenting the opportunities and challenges of an ASEAN-EU Strategic Partnership.

The European Union is one of the oldest and among the first dialogue partners of ASEAN. The two sides institutionalized their relations with the signing of the ASEAN-EEC Cooperation Agreement on 7 March 1980, which added value to their initial agreement signed in 1977. The relations were further elevated to – EU-ASEAN partnership in 2007.

For further information and registration: https://aei.um.edu.my/symp-eu-asean-45#

Source: https://www.facebook.com/EUinMalaysia/