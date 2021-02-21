Sweden supports UNDP’s event on human rights in Indonesian business operations

The Government of Sweden recently supported the United Nations Development Programme’s event “Preparing for Mandatory Human Rights Due Diligence to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals” in Indonesia.

The event was a high-level dialogue with Indonesian companies which was called to honor human rights values in business operations as outlined in UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights which calls on companies to undertake Human Rights Due Diligence.

In addition to Sweden, The EU also supported the event which complements the Government of Indonesia’s efforts in formulating the country’s first draft of the National Strategy on Business and Human Rights.

According to EIN News, Marina Berg, Ambassador of Sweden to Indonesia said about the event, “It is imperative that corporations take the first step to draft sound policies which respect the human rights of all individuals involved in their businesses, from suppliers to end retailers. Every individual throughout the business and operational process must be treated fairly and without abuse of any kind. The Ambassador added that Sweden has promoted sustainable human rights practices in the private sector, and are delighted to partner with UNDP to work with Indonesia on encouraging due diligence and advocating for responsible business practices.