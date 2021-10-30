Indonesia and Sweden sign joint statement on blue economy cooperation

On 25 October, Indonesia and Sweden signed a joint statement agreeing to cooperate and develop a road map for a blue economy as a new source of economic growth, media Antara News reports.

Representing both governments, Indonesia’s Minister of National Development Planning/Head of National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) Suharso Monoarfa and Swedish Minister of Infrastructure Thomas Eneroth, and Swedish Minister of Environment and Climate Per Bolund signed the agreement in Stockholm, Sweden.

Speaking on the matter, Minister Suharso Monoarfa said in a statement that both countries face similar opportunities and challenges to developing a blue economy as the basis of national development.

“Indonesia and Sweden have agreed to develop the Road Map for Blue Economy, as part of efforts to accelerate the economic transformation toward a more inclusive and sustainable growth,” the Minister noted.

“Indonesia could learn from Sweden that has successfully developed a blue economy strategy, which covers blue-growth strategy and marine spatial planning, among others, in line with the agenda of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, the UK in November this year,” he added.

Indonesia and Sweden will begin their cooperation with the implementation of the Sweden-Indonesia Sustainability Partnership at the end of November this year and Indonesia will bring up the issue of leadership in the blue economy at the G20 event in 2022 and make it a priority agenda for the G20 Development Working Group (DWG), the Minister said.