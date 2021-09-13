Indonesia ends cooperation to reduce carbon emissions from deforestation with Norway

According to a statement issued by Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry on 10 September, the country has decided to end an agreement with Norway on cooperation to reduce emissions from deforestation due to “the lack of concrete progress on the implementation of the obligation of the government of Norway”, Free Malaysia Today reports.

Norway announced in 2020 that the country would contribute $56 million to Indonesia based on its 2016-2017 results on curbing deforestation under a United Nations-backed forest-conservation scheme known as REDD+.

The statement by Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry said that “The decision to terminate the Letter of Intent will in no way affect the Indonesian government’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,”, according to Free Malaysia Today.

Addressing the matter, Norway’s International Climate and Forest Initiative stated that discussions on Oslo’s payments were “constructive and progressing well, within the frameworks set by our two countries’ regulatory limits”. According to a statement, Norway’s International Climate and Forest Initiative plan to continue supporting Indonesia’s efforts in climate change mitigation.