Vietnam signed the Emission Reduction Purchase Agreement (ERPA) with the World Bank’s Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF)

23 October 2020 the Norwegian embassy in Vietnam released a statement on the success of the new partnership on carbon emission subject, that said:

Congratulations to Vietnam on the signing of the Emission Reduction Purchase Agreement (ERPA) with the World Bank’s Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF). Our Deputy Head of Mission Mr Jan Wilhelm Grythe was happy to be part of the signing ceremony on 22 October 2020.

With this ERPA, Vietnam is expected to receive US$ 51.5 million for its efforts in reducing 10.3 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions from six North Central Region provinces (Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien-Hue) through more sustainable forest management measures and policies.

Norway is proud to be a partner in the REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) development from its very beginning. In Vietnam, from 2008, Norway supported REDD+ via two-phase UN-REDD Programme that helped build country’s strong foundation for REDD+ readiness and result-based payment.

Norway is a founding donor of the World Bank’s FCPF, and also organises global conferences on REDD+ in Oslo of which Vietnam is a participating member. Many international organisations and local NGOs have been supported by Norway to work on REDD+ in diversified locations with different pilot approaches.