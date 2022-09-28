Indonesia requests strengthtening of fish trade with Russia

Indonesian Secretary General of the Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, Antam Novambar, announced in a press release, that he has asked for an agreement to strengthen the fishery trade cooperation between Russia and Indonesia. He further expressed the ambition of signing such agreement alongside the G20 Summit in Bali in November 2022.

At a bilateral meeting with Head of the Russian Federal Agency for Fisheries, Ilya Shestakov, during the Fifth Global Fishery Forum & Seafood Expo in Saint Petersburg, Russia, Novambar made the request to increase Indonesia’s seafood export to Russia.

Also joining the visit to Russia, the ministry’s acting Director General of Strengthening the Competitiveness of Marine and Fishery Products, Ibu Ishartini, said to recognize Russia as one of the potential markets for Indonesian fishery product exports. He added that Indonesia is the right match in facilitating export of Indonesian fishery products to Russia.

Shestakov was said to have asserted, that Russia utilizes satellite technology for monitoring fishing vessels, and that further technology transfer cooperation could be explored, as it is needed in implementing a quota-based fishing policy.

As of 2020, Indonesian main exports to Russia includes palm oil, coconut oil and flat-rolled stainless steel, while Russia mainly exports semi-finished iron, coal briquettes and potassic fertilizers to Indonesia.

