Infographic – COVID-19: travel from third countries into the EU

by Mette Larsen


The summer is fast approaching and many Scandinavians residing in Asia have not been back to their native country for a very long time.

As the pandemic seems to ease its grip, traveling this summer is easier and more convenient compared to last year and EU countries have agreed on a common approach to temporary restrictions on travel into the EU and the possible lifting of such restrictions.

To sum it up below is an infographic showing who is allowed to enter the EU. More information can also be found here

