Join NordCham for the latest updates on the situation in the Philippines

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines invites you to sign up for their regular updates on travel, security, the economy, and general conditions in the country with NordCham Philippines Advisory Business Partner PSA Philippines Consultancy, Inc.

This virtual event is scheduled for 14 July 2021, 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM.

Greg Wyatt, Director of Business Intelligence, and their team of research analysts will share all the latest developments.

You may send in your questions in advance during registration. Greg will also be answering questions you may have during the presentation.

The event is open to NordCham Members, PSA Clients, and friends. Please share with everyone that might be interested or benefit from this event.

Find more information and sign up here