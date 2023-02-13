Singapore ends Covid restrictions

Short-term visitors to Singapore, who are not fully vaccinated, will no longer be required to buy travel insurance that covers Covid-19 medical treatment. This is according to a statement by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Travelers have been able to enter Singapore, as long as they could document, that at least two weeks before arrival, they had received the minimum dosage of Covid-19 vaccines.

Under the current rules, those who do not meet these requirements are not considered fully vaccinated and must meet additional requirements, such as pre-departure testing, before entering Singapore.

The changes, effective on February 13, are a response to the improving global Covid-19 situation, according to MOH.

The ministry said, that the coronavirus situation in Singapore has remained stable in recent months, despite increased travel activity during the holiday period.

All travelers entering Singapore will still need to submit a health declaration using the SG Arrival Card platform.

Source: Straitstimes.com