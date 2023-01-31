Sweden extends COVID-19 entry restrictions on travelers from China

The Swedish government has decided to extend Coronavirus entry restrictions on travelers from China until February 18, due to the fact that the infection rate in the country remains high.

The decision has been announced through a joint statement by the Swedish Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Social Affairs.

According to the statement, travelers from China will have to present a negative COVID-19 test result upon arrival in Sweden, regardless of their vaccination status.

“The test requirement applies to adults and children over the age of 12 who are third-country nationals. There are certain exceptions to the test requirement that, for example, do not apply to people who have a residence permit in Sweden, who are permanently resident in the EU and EEA or who have urgent family reasons,” the statement explains, while adding that Swedish citizens returning from China are not subject to these restrictions.

Sweden introduced COVID-19 restrictions on January 7, after the number of infected people spiked in China.

According to the Public Health Agency of Sweden, the proof of negative results for travelers from China must be presented to border officers.

The document must be either in Swedish or English, and must contain information on the type of test, test results, time of sampling, as well as name and date of birth of the person who has been tested, and name and contact details of the issuer of the certificate, or the laboratory that carried out the test.