International nature film week in Vietnam supported by Sweden

The second international nature film week in Vietnam starts today on 21 March 2024. The film week has the Embassy of Sweden as their partner and aims to send a message of environmental protection to the Vietnamese people and tries to inspire positive actions for a green future.

Nine environmental documentaries from different countries will be shown at ten venues in Hanoi in cinemas, universities, and diplomatic missions. There are also planned activities such as discussions on the themes and meetings with filmmakers. Visitors can also attend a seminar on the current situation of environmental pollution and nature conservation.

The film week is sponsored by the US Embassy and the Czech Republic, Italy, Pan Nature and Pacific Environment Vietnam Organization are partners. The first international film week was held in 2022.

Source: english.vov.vn