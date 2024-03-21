Finns love Chinese online stores

The Finnish Commerce Federation stated that the Finnish people love the Chinese online stores.

“The significant rise of Shein and particularly Temu can be seen in the growth of digital purchases of fashion and electronics from China in Finland,” said Jaana Kurjenoja, chief economist at the Finnish Commerce Federation.

This happens even though online shopping in Finland in generally is decreasing in popularity. This shows for the second year in a row.

Jaana Kurjenoja states that some of the advantages of the Chinese online retailers is their low prices, free delivery, AI-based ordering systems, effective social media marketing, and the ability to make shopping a fun activity.

Source: Xinhua