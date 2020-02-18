Jaana Tyrni to talk about the importance of public libraries at LIT Fest

The Thai learning-space TK Park is looking to promote a culture of reading by hosting the literature event LIT Fest. An event that brings a wide selection of events for avid readers at Museum Siam in Bangkok from 14 February to 16 February.

One of the highlights of the event will be a talking session by Jaana Tyrni, the Finnish director of Espoo City Library.

The session is scheduled on 16 February from 1PM to 3:30PM. The talking session will feature a discussion about the importance of public libraries in the education- and learnings systems of Finland, the Embassy of Finland in Bangkok reports on their Facebook. The talk will also include a screening of the IFLA-award winning short film, “Why these Finnish Libraries are the Best in the World”.

The event will feature other speakers with interests in Finland such as Kunthida Rungruengkiat, a Thai MP who took her high-school education in Finland and also graduated with a master’s degree from a Finnish university; Bovy Wong, CEO and co-founder of Rainbow Trout Creativity of Rim Ao School in Phuket, who has adopted the Finnish education system.

There is no admission fee at the event.

Source: The Embassy of Finland in Bangkok