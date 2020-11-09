FinnCham Hong Kong offers Youtube presentation of members

FinnCham in Hong Kong is now offering to FinnCham members an interview based video which will be published on FinnCham’s YouTube channel and all of the social media platforms to boost the members’ image, brand, products and services.

In the video, FinnCham will focus on introducing the member and showing video clips of the corporate’s work environment, products and services. All videos are going to be personalized depending on the industry.

Schedule a time with us and join our Meet the Member -series!



More information from the following link

The space is only preserves for FinnCham members.