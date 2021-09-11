Ambassador Sami Leino and FMM discussed potential collaboration during a virtual meeting

On 8 September, Finnish Ambassador Sami Leino attended a virtual meeting with President Tan Sri Dato’ Soh Thian Lai and a team of the top management in the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM), to discuss potential collaboration, the Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur announced.

FMM is Malaysia’s premier economic organization. Since its establishment in 1968, FMM has consistently led Malaysian manufacturers in spearheading the nation’s growth and modernization.

During the meeting, representatives discussed potential collaboration namely on smart manufacturing and areas to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.

The Embassy writes that the meeting was very productive and that digitalization and development towards smart manufacturing provide interesting opportunities for collaboration between Finland and Malaysia on many levels.