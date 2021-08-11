Join NordCham’s Panel Discussion on sustainable practices that help protect & restore life on land

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines invites you to join NordCham PH Sustainability Series: A Panel Discussion On Sustainable Practices That Help Protect & Restore Life on Land on 12 August.

More about the event:

In the 2021 Sustainable Development Report​, the Philippines ranks 103rd among all 193 United Nations member states in terms of overall performance towards achieving all 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Among all SDGs, the report shows a decreasing score on SDG 4: Quality Education and SDG 15: Life on Land. SDG 4 is labeled yellow which stands for “challenges remain” whereas SDG 15 is labeled red, signifying “major challenges remain”. For the indicators under SDG 15, there seems to be the biggest gap in terms of the Red List Index of species survival wherein the status is labeled red and the trend is currently decreasing for the Philippines.

Other indicators such as the mean area that is protected in terrestrial sites important to biodiversity and mean area that is protected in freshwater sites important to biodiversity have stagnating trends yet are also labeled red. Significant challenges also remain on the issue of permanent deforestation.

With the current status of the Philippines, SDG 15 is where there is the biggest room for improvement. SDG 15 aims to “protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss” (SDR, 2021).

With NordCham PH’s Sustainability Series, we aim to give more light and focus on the aspects of sustainability in terms of SDG 15: Life on Land. We hope to ignite and foster meaningful and constructive dialogues on this topic for the continued progress of the Philippines’ life on land in the years to come.

