Join Sustainability Committee meeting with NordCham Philippines

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (NordCham Philippines) is to host the 4th Sustainability Committee meeting on “Partnerships for Skills and Livelihoods” on 17 August 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM (GMT+8) at Spaces, World Plaza, Bonifacio Global City, the Philippines.

For the event, the guest speakers will be Rikke Fabrin, CSR Consultant at Artelia Philippines presenting with Jaime Benedicto, Executive Director of the NGO partner Bantu Philippines, as well as Hector Brizuela, Lead of Project RISE at Philippine Transmarine Carriers.

Please note, the event is free of charge for all NordCham members.

Interested guests are welcome to contact Executive Director, Jesper Svenningsen at js@nordcham.com.ph.

Find more details here.