UCSI Schools Kuala Lumpur is the first Finnish Experience Flagship School in Malaysia

UCSI Schools in Kuala Lumpur will be implementing innovative technologies from Finland in their learning modules as the first Finnish Experience Flagship School in Malaysia, the Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur announced.

About the partnership, UCSI Schools in Kuala Lumpur writes that the quality of Finnish education and direction towards technological advancement speaks for itself. The efficiency and growth of the Finnish technology industry have created many new jobs and opportunities requiring new skills, making Finland a world leader in the areas of technological design, production, and even environmental sustainability.

Through this exciting partnership, UCSI Schools Kuala Lumpur will be introducing four new tech-based modules to the school community: Code School Finland, Eduten Playground, Grapho, & School Day to provide a truly 21st Century learning experience for all students.

The inclusion of these modules is designed to inculcate skills such as coding, gamification, robotics, IT, communication, creativity, critical thinking, emotional intelligence in students, preparing them for the ever-changing 21st Century world!

“We are indeed excited to introduce these modules to our students starting the new academic year in September 2021! Join us today & let your child be part of Malaysia’s First Finnish Experience Flagship School!,” UCSI Schools in Kuala Lumpur writes

