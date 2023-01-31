Denmark / Finland / General news / Iceland / Norway / Philippines / Sweden

NordCham Philippines to host “Nordic Sustainability Awards”

Photo by NordCham Philippines.

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (NordCham Philippines)is to host the “Nordic Sustainability Awards” ceremony on 24 May 2023 in Makati, Metro Manila.

There are five main award categories; Sustainability Business Partner of 2022, Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (SMSE) of the Year, Outstanding Employer of the Year, CSR Business Partner of the Year, and Sustainability Leader of the Year.

Photo by NordCham Philippines.

According to the organization, a simple, modern, and sustainable trophy will be presented. It will be designed with materials such as ash, walnut, beech, and oak by Filtra, Inc., a NordCham Philippines Business Partner.

