Join Nordcham’s Roundtable in Jakarta

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce Indonesia invites you to join Nordcham Roundtable on 6 April in Jakarta.

More about the event, Nordcham writes:

Inspired by the hugely successful American Chamber Services committee breakfast.

Multinationals, SMEs, and individuals working for Indonesian companies, Nordic embassies, and TPOs meet to discuss developments they see happening in the vast and complex Indonesian economy.

Everyone is expected to prepare something to share, this may include what you see in your business/organization and industry, rumors, or trends.

It is also a great arena to discuss any problems or challenges your organization is facing, and discuss solutions & strategies.

Expect a lot of insights and a lively discussion.

Coffee, water, and light snacks will be served.

Doors open at 7:30 am

