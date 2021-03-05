Join online International Teacher Meet up on 6 March and get to know Finnish Education System

What are the best practices for teaching techniques from Finland? Hear more from the Finnish Curriculum Education Philosophy in Rainbow Trout Creativity International School from Phuket on this coming Saturday 6th March, LIVE Streaming at 10 AM on Worlddidac Facebook page

International Teacher Meet Up No.3

Date Sat, 6 March 2021

Time: 10.00-12.00 hrs

Topic: Bringing the Finnish Curriculum to Thailand – Our Journey

Speaker:

Jacqueline Kuter, Principal

Rainbow Trout Creativity, The Harbour School.

” In April 2018, Rainbow Trout Creativity, The Harbour School opened its doors as the first Finnish Curriculum Early Childhood Education and Care facility in Thailand. We started with six children, and in 3 years we now have 50 happy, confident, and curious students. Their ages range from 2 – 6 years old, and we have a cultural diversity of 14 different nationalities”

This workshop will showcase the learning space we have created to achieve the learning outcomes set out in the curriculum.

This event is organize by Worlddidac in partnership with Siam Singapore International School, Bangkok.