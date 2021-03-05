Norwegian Prime Minister welcomes March with Sustainable Ocean Economy standpoint

On 1 March 2021 Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg welcomes the statement of five of the most influential industry and multi-stakeholder platforms in the seafood sector in combating illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. Norway is part of the High-Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy.

The PM says in her twitter account “Sustainable Seafood production is key to achieving a Sustainable Ocean Economy. As an member, we welcome today’s record-breaking call for action to combat IUU fishing from SeaBOS, GlobalTuna,TheGDST, ourGSSI

