Join SwedCham Young Professional’s Lucia Party 2021 in Beijing

The Swedish Chamber Young Professionals invite you to join their annual Sankta Lucia Party on 11 December at BEI COMMUNE Beijing.

More about the event, Swedcham writes:

Bring your friends or colleagues and come to join the celebrations! As usual, besides a fantastic performance by our very own pop-up Lucia choir, we will also be serving a Swedish-inspired Christmas buffet. As well as being the bearer of light, Lucia is offering treats so of course there will be gingerbread cookies all around.

We invite you to exchange the darkness for light and the coldness for the warmth of this Sankta Lucia Party!

Find more information here