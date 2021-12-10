Nordic embassies in Bangkok hosted movie event in connection to Human Rights Day

On 8 December, in connection with Human Rights Day, the four Nordic Embassies in Bangkok including the Embassy of Denmark, the Embassy of Sweden, the Norwegian Embassy, and the Embassy of Finland, came together and organized the “Film in the garden” event.

The event was hosted at the Norwegian residence in Bangkok and attended by members of the LGBTQI & Human Rights communities in Thailand. During the event, the Swedish movie “Girls Like Us” was shown. “It’s a powerful and touching film that reminds us that no one should be treated differently because of who they are or who they love,” the Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok says in a statement.

Human Rights Day is observed every year on 10 December — the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted, in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The UDHR is a milestone document, which proclaims the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being – regardless of race, color, religion, sex, language, political or other opinions, national or social origin, property, birth, or another status. Available in more than 500 languages, it is the most translated document in the world.