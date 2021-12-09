Join the Multi Chambers Networking Night at Lancaster Bangkok

The Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce (TNCC) in collaboration with the Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce (STCC) and other foreign Chambers in Thailand, invites you to a Multi Chambers Networking Night on 14 December at Lancaster Bangkok.

Please find the event information as the list below.

Date: Tuesday, 14 December 2021. Time: 18.30 – 21.00 hrs.

Venue: Lancaster Bangkok (map)

Prices: Members of STCC, TNCC, and the participating Chambers: Baht 750. Non-members: Baht 1,000. Prices include food and drinks.

