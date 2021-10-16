Join the annual Nordic Green panel discussion in Singapore

The annual Nordic Green panel discussion of 2021, themed “Nordic Green Talks: Reducing our Carbon Footprints” will be held in conjunction with the annual Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) on 28 October.

More about the event:

With global demand for a greener future, nations worldwide like the Nordics and Singapore are strengthening efforts and visions relating to sustainable developments. The Nordic Region has developed sustainability solutions and policies for decades, and the Vision 2030 is to become the most sustainable and integrated region in the world by 2030.

With extensive experience in cross-border green collaborations, generating and sharing knowledge, the Nordics can find new and innovative solutions by engaging people, international organizations, and global partners.

Similarly, in Singapore, the Green Plan 2030 (greenplan.gov.sg) is a whole-of-nation movement to advance Singapore’s national agenda on the city in nature, energy reset, sustainable living, green economy, and resilient future. Charting ambitious and concrete targets over the next 10 years, Singapore aims to achieve long-term net-zero emissions aspiration as soon as viable.

In this year’s Nordic Green edition, we bring together Nordic Ambassadors to Singapore and leading Nordic companies in the Asia Pacific to discuss and learn more about their commitment to a clear transition pathway for global carbon reduction by 2030. Some key takeaways include:

– The Nordic experiences and challenges in building a sustainable future.

– International cooperation in the environmental footprint agenda.

– Nordic innovations addressing carbon footprint that are relevant for Singapore and Southeast Asia.

Find more information and sign up here