Finnish Deputy Head of Mission held special Ambassador session with Trinity University of Asia

On 13 September, Finnish Deputy Head of Mission Laura Hassinen participated in the virtual session at Trinity University of Asia’s Faculty of Tourism on “Aligning Strategies for a New Normal in Tourism and Hospitality in Finland”.

The event entitled “A Special Embassy Session: Aligning Strategies for the New Normal in Tourism and Hospitality” was sponsored by the College of Hospitality and Tourism Management as they celebrate tourism month with Finland.

According to the Embassy of Finland in Manila, the pandemic has had many effects on the tourism sector all over the world.

The Embassy appreciated the lively discussion and great questions from the students. “We all hope for a speedy recovery for the travel and tourism sector in the Philippines and Finland!” the Embassy said.