Scandinavian Society Siam invites you to join the Scandinavian Christmas Service on Christmas Eve, Friday 24 December, at 1.00 pm at Christ Church located at the intersection of Sathorn Road and Convent Road.

Scandinavian Society Siam is hosting their traditional ‘juleskål’, which will be served directly after the Scandinavian Christmas service.

“We ring the Christmas Bell with the Nordic Christmas Service and “Gløgg & Æbleskiver” from CONRAD’S DELI,” SSS writes.

