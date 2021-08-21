SSS updates on pre-election voting instructions for Icelanders in Thailand 

Parliamentary elections will be held in Iceland on 25 September 2021 but pre-election voting abroad has started. According to Scandinavian Society Siam, the association for the Scandinavian community in Bangkok and the surrounding provinces, instructions are as followed:

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs recommends that all voting in consulates should take place by appointment only, due to pandemic restrictions.

Icelandic Embassies abroad may extend their opening hours before election day. All such announcements will be published on the relevant Embassies’ websites. For further information please consult the Icelandic Embassy in your jurisdiction or the Consular Services of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

Icelanders in Thailand are required to make an appointment with the Consulate General by phone number 022891121 extension 124 to vote.

SSS notes that new election material, including envelopes, ballots, and cover letters, has been sent by DHL courier to most Icelandic Consulates. It is very important not to use voting material dated before the elections in 2021 so should Consuls still have voting material dated before 2021, please destroy it.

