Join the Nordic Embassies in Kuala Lumpur’s launch of SDGs – The Nordic Way

The Nordic Embassies of Finland, Norway, and Sweden in Kuala Lumpur will, together with Kuala Lumpur City Hall and Urbanice Malaysia host a series of events titled “The Nordic Way” from 7th March to 7 April.

The events are aiming to raise awareness of Sustainable Development Goals and promote solutions for achieving sustainable development. These activities will include launching a month-long poster exhibition in the City Library of Kuala Lumpur, as well as several side events, such as plogging, WikiGap, workshop on food waste, and discussions on recycling.

The Embassies invite everyone to join the Virtual Opening Ceremony: SDGs – The Nordic Way on 8 March where Ambassador of Finland to Malaysia Sami Leino will provide the opening speech.

Find more information here