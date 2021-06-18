Norway supports UNDP waste management models in Viet Nam

The Norwegian Embassy In Hanoi signed 17 June 2021 an agreement with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to support a new project ‘Scaling-up Integrated and Inclusive Waste Management Models through Empowering the Informal Sector and Fostering the Circular Economy’. This 3-year project is to deploy and test interventions, including direct support for the informal waste workers, a management model in the fishery sector, and an ecosystem-level approach of value chains through the establishment of a Material Recovery Facility, which will be piloted in Quy Nhon, Binh Dinh province.

Financed by the Government of Norway with a grant of 1.3 million USD, this project illustrates the strong commitment and extensive collaboration between Norway and UNDP to tackle the growing issue of waste management in Viet Nam and accelerate the transition to an inclusive circular economy. It is the continuation of the first phase of the succesful Norway funded project ‘Scaling Up a Socialized Model of Domestic Waste and Plastic Management’, aiming to develop integrated, green and fair models to improve domestic waste and plastic management in five Vietnamese sites (Quang Ninh, Binh Duong, Binh Thuan, Binh Dinh, and Da Nang).

Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam, Ms Grete Lochen said “We are very happy with the success of Phase 1 of the Project and to see the Project being expanded. It is great that more local communities particularly women will take part in the common efforts to tackle plastic wastes and build a circular economy. This is very important in the context of post-pandemic green recovery. Norway takes pride in our partnership with UNDP Vietnam and the Government of Vietnam to take actions to combat plastic wastes, build back greener and leave no one behind”,

The 3-year project or ‘Phase 2 Project’ responds to the need of scaling up local waste and recycling collection centres that respect environmental and social standards; while engaging the informal sector in waste collection and segregation. Through the project, community capacity for waste management will be enhanced when supported by an effective enabling environment and the adoption by municipalities and businesses of the circular economy principles.

Caitlin Wiesen, UNDP Resident Representative in Viet Nam said “UNDP is proud of our strong partnership with the Government of Viet Nam and the Government of Norway for accelerating circular economy. This new phase of the project will strengthen waste and plastic value chains in Quy Nhon by establishing a Material Recovery Facility, a waste management model in the fishery sector, and piloting a portfolio of interventions to boost the livelihoods and inclusion of waste workers, particularly women. Building on the project’s establishment of the Viet Nam Circular Economy Stakeholder Platform, Phase 2 will continue to convene stakeholders, curate knowledge of the circular economy, foster exchanges and partnerships in line with the revised Law on Environmental Protection 2020 and the National Action Plan for Management of Marine Plastic Litter. We believe that by bringing together sustainable and inclusive waste management models, innovation and policy advice, the new phase of the project will further accelerate the achievement of a low-carbon and circular Viet Nam ”

The project comprises two mains outcomes: the first aim to implement sustainable models of waste management that increase livelihoods of waste workers (with a focus on women informal workers), while the second intends to scale up sustainable and inclusive waste management models and interventions through replication support, capacity development and knowledge-sharing.

Overall the project will contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), such as the prevention of marine plastic pollution, through increased engagement of the fishery, contributing to Life Below Water (SDG14); Poverty Reduction (SDG1), through increased income and livelihood opportunities of women waste workers; promotion of women empowerment, through training and access to revolving funds contributing to Gender Equality (SDG5), contribution to environmental protection, through the implementation of sustainable value chains that reduce the amount of waste burned or landfilled, fostering the collecting and reuse of recyclable materials contributing to Sustainable Consumption and Production (SDG12) and Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG11).

