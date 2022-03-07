Singapore’s VTL to apply to travelers from Norway from mid-March

From 16 March 2022, the travel history requirement for the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) will include Norway and the rest of the European Economic Area (EEA).

This means that fully vaccinated travelers who have been in Norway or any country in the EEA for the last seven consecutive days before departure can travel to Singapore on a VTL flight without quarantine.

Travelers must fulfill a seven-day travel history from approved regions only, undergo COVID-19 testing, apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) and enter on designated VTL flights.

Short-term visitors and work permit holders must apply for a VTP to enter Singapore under the VTL.

Fully vaccinated Singapore Citizens, Permanent Residents, long-term pass holders (including EP, DP, LTVP), In-Principle Approval (IPA) holders, and children aged 12 years and below in the calendar year do not need to apply for a VTP to enter Singapore under the VTL.

