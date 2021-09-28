Join the Sweden – ADB Business Opportunities Webinar

The Embassy of Sweden in Manila invites you to join this year’s Sweden – ADB Business Opportunities Webinar on 13 October.

This webinar brings together key stakeholders from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to help Swedish companies understand how to find and participate in opportunities within ADB’s project pipeline.

During the seminar, the ADB will provide practical insights on:

– upcoming business opportunities in transport, energy, and infrastructure from ADB’s regional departments

– navigate ADB’s policies and procedures for the procurement of goods and works, recruitment of consultants, and engagement of civil society and non-government organizations

– overview on opportunities within the ADB’s Private Sector Operations Department (PSOD)

– Sweden’s participation and work with the ADB

This event is part of Business Sweden’s engagement with Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs), where we support Swedish companies to maximize the opportunities available to participate in large development projects across the world. ADB is one of the biggest lenders and financiers of multi-billion infrastructure projects in the APAC region. ADB provides more than USD 30 billion worth of loans, grants, and technical assistance in the region annually.

Find more information and sign up here