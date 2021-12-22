Sweden is in solidarity with the victims of Typhoon Odette

In a recent post, the Embassy of Sweden in Manila expressed its great concern over the devastating effects of Typhoon Odette (Rai).

“We are in solidarity with the victims and their families and the organizations working on the ground for relief operations,” the Embassy stated.

Super Typhoon Odette is the 15th storm to hit the country this year and is the strongest storm of 2021. The typhoon made landfall on 16 December on Siargao Island in the southeastern Philippines and made several other landfalls at Category 3 and 4 intensities throughout the day as it moved through the Philippines.

On 17 December the typhoon made its ninth landfall in Roxas, Palawan, before moving into the West Philippine Sea. More than 300,000 people evacuated ahead of landfall and millions were affected. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, more than 10,000 villages were in the path of the typhoon, according to CPD.

The Embassy reminds Swedish nationals who are in affected areas to please contact and coordinate with your LGU. For stranded passengers in affected areas, you may reach the Philippine Coast Guard for possible assistance. PCG Mobile Hotline: 0917-724-3682 / 0918-967-4697.