The city of Turku is set to host the Karaoke World Championships from October 7-12, attracting participants from over 30 countries. The event, which has been held annually since 2003, will feature contestants from major karaoke nations such as Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, and the United States, alongside representatives from less typical locales like Nigeria and the Faroe Islands.

Karaoke, which arrived in Finland in 1991, quickly became popular as Finns embraced both lively and melancholic performances. According to psychologist Marianne Källström from Åbo Akademi, singing karaoke is therapeutic, helping individuals process emotions and build confidence.

In Japan, karaoke is often a private affair with colleagues, whereas in Finland, it is celebrated publicly. Källström notes that Finnish karaoke culture differs significantly from the Japanese model, where private sessions are more common.

In some cases, arguments over off-key performances have escalated into deadly confrontations, highlighting the intense emotions that karaoke can sometimes provoke. The term ‘My Way killings’ in karaoke refers to several people being killed, particularly in karaoke bars in the Philippines, due to poorly performed renditions of Frank Sinatra’s song ‘My Way.'”

Rami Falck, a karaoke technician in Turku, emphasizes the inclusivity of the Finnish karaoke scene. “In Finland, karaoke is about fun and community support,” he says. “Even if someone sings off-key, the audience often joins in to support them.”

Luca Gargano, production manager of the world championships, highlights the diverse nature of the competition. Participants will be judged on vocal technique, artistic expression, and stage presence. “Karaoke brings people together in a unique way,” says Gargano. “If everyone sang karaoke, the world might be a more harmonious place.”